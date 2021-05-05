Charles Barkley’s New Golf Swing Is Shockingly Good

For decades, Charles Barkley’s golf swing has been the butt of jokes. The Hall of Famer had a disastrous hitch in his swing that made it look like he was trying to pump fake mid-downswing and led to him being abjectly awful at the game he loves so much.

Barkley has been trying to fix his swing for years, working with various coaches and trying to get through the mental block that caused the hitch and it appears he has finally unlocked whatever he needed to swing a club normally. Behold, the new and improved swing of Charles Barkley.

BREAKING: Charles Barkley is good at golf now. pic.twitter.com/RgHPdKpGMa — Drew Carter (@Drewdle25) May 5, 2021

It is almost unrecognizable, as he showed it off at a PGA Tour Champions pro-am day with some fellow Auburn legends, causing Bo Jackson to be in such disbelief he had to run up and hug Chuck after the swing. According to Chuck, the credit belongs to his new coach Stan Utley, who has him down to a single-digit handicap which is a wild improvement from the 20+ number he was at previously.

Sir Charles says he's down to a single-digit handicap after working with coach @stanutley. That drive was a missile right down the middle. — Drew Carter (@Drewdle25) May 5, 2021

We’re gonna break out the Konica Minolta BizHub Swing Vision Camera to take a closer look at what Chuck has changed and how well he’s hitting it now.

We’ll start at the top of the backswing, where you can see that Chuck’s head moves a touch back, but not nearly as dramatically as he used to. The balance is such an incredible improvement, as he gets a really good hip turn while staying over his feet and not lurching backwards.

Notice how his hips open without getting his back hip outside his back foot. Chuck’s never had a big full turn, but his hand placement is good and high and he’s getting some lower body action going which is important. Now, where the swing really changes is in the downswing.