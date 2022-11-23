charles barkley
TNT
Charles Barkley On Patrick Beverley Shoving Deandre Ayton: ‘This Dude Is Begging For A Two Piece’

Patrick Beverley went to the locker room a little early during Tuesday night’s game between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers. After Devin Booker committed a flagrant foul on Austin Reaves, both Booker and Deandre Ayton stood over the second-year guard. In response, Beverley came running up behind Ayton and shoved him in the back, causing him to trip over Reaves.

Beverley got ejected from the game as a result. It’s not the first time this sort of thing has happened between Beverley and a Suns player, as the veteran guard shoved Chris Paul from behind back when he was a member of the Clippers — Booker, when asked about the incident, said explicitly that Beverley has to stop shoving players from behind.

The clip of his run-in with Paul got played on Inside the NBA, and maybe surprisingly, the fact that this is not the first time this sort of thing has happened with Beverley made Barkley laugh.

“This dude is begging for a two piece,” Barkley said. “Begging for a two piece. I’m telling y’all, this dude, he might get a whole bucket of chicken if he keeps messing around with the wrong person.”

The NBA has not announced any potential further penalty for Beverley. When he was ejected for shoving Paul, Beverley ended up getting a 1-game suspension.

