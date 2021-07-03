Getty Image
Patrick Beverley Will Be Suspended For The First Game Of The 2021-22 Season For Shoving Chris Paul

The Los Angeles Clippers will enter next season without Patrick Beverley. It was reported earlier this week that the team’s ultra-passionate point guard would face a suspension to start the 2021-22 campaign, and on Saturday afternoon, the NBA announced that would end up being the case. The good news for L.A., though, is that Beverley won’t miss an extended period of time.

The league announced that Beverley’s shove on Chris Paul during Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals, which the Clippers lost to end their year altogether, will cost him the first game of next season that he’s eligible to play in — i.e., if Beverley is out with an injury to start the year, those games will not count. The infraction was officially referred to as “an unsportsmanlike act for forcefully pushing … Paul from behind and knocking him to the court during a stoppage in play.”

A day after the incident, Beverley took to Twitter to apologize to Paul and wished him and the Suns good luck as they play for a championship.

There’s no word on whether or not Beverley would attempt to appeal the ruling, but it would make sense if he decided it ultimately wasn’t worth the headache and just started his regular season 48 minutes later than everyone else.

