From the very beginning of the NBA restart in Orlando, TNT’s Inside The NBA crew has provided endless entertainment to basketball observers everywhere. Recently, Shaquille O’Neal provided a tremendous reaction to a legendary Kyle Kuzma quote and, just days later, Shaq and Charles Barkley delivered yet again during halftime of Thursday’s tilt between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Brooklyn Nets.

With the Blazers struggling on defense, Barkley indicated that Portland needed to step things up while Shaq insisted “defense, schmefense” and the issue was that the Blazers role players needed to step up for dame who was getting double-teamed. This led to a back and forth that’s, well, it is best to just watch the video.

"I speak from having… championship experience." Shaq vs. Chuck rolls on. 👀 pic.twitter.com/aNvN7Noafk — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 14, 2020

First, Shaq took a shot at Barkley in familiar fashion, using his rings to prove a point.

“First of all, I speak from not being a great defensive player, but having championship experience,” Shaq told Barkley. “I know what the hell I’m talking about… I don’t give a damn what you’re talking about.”

Shaq went on to name some supporting players, including Robert Horry, Brian Shaw and James Posey, and praised them for helping him when he was double and triple-teamed. Then, Barkley landed the haymaker, telling Shaq not to “forget about Kobe and D-Wade carrying (his) fat ass.”

Of course, this is all in fun and, while this may seem personal under normal circumstances, the Inside The NBA crew is the best in the business, in part because of the topics they are willing to tackle. It is hard to envision other studio shows going in this direction but, in the end, Shaq and Barkley can handle it and they will probably spar again in a similar way in the not-too-distant future. On top of that, Wade occupies Barkley’s seat opposite Shaq on Tuesday nights, so once TNT’s playoff coverage begins next week, we might get to hear Dwyane chime in on Chuck’s constant jab at O’Neal.