The Philadelphia 76ers have unfortunately made a habit out of blowing big leads against the Atlanta Hawks lately, losing Game 4 in Atlanta after leading by 18 and then one-upping themselves by losing Game 5 at home after going up by 26 points — including taking an 18-point advantage to the fourth quarter.

Since they were the early game, we had to wait for the second postgame segment after the Jazz were stunned by the Kawhi-less Clippers in Game 5 in Utah for the Inside the NBA crew to give us their thoughts on Philly’s collapse. Unsurprisingly, the floor was given to the former Sixer on set, Charles Barkley, who called it what it was, an absolute choke job. Where Magic Johnson called out Philly’s offense in the second half, Chuck voiced his disappointment in their effort on the defensive end in particular, ripping Embiid and Simmons for constantly arguing they should be DPOY frontrunners but letting Atlanta pile up 40 points in the fourth quarter of, what Chuck called, a must-win game.

“This was a complete choke job.” Chuck reacts to the Sixers blowing a 26-PT lead in Game 5. pic.twitter.com/kQX3pMaTqJ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 17, 2021

Barkley, who famously isn’t on social media, would be pleased to know that the Sixers were very much getting roasted for their choke job, in the words of Chuck. It was truly and all-time collapse, as Atlanta became just the fifth team in 25 years to come back from a 25-plus point deficit to win in the NBA and that it happened in a Game 5 they needed to win after losing in horrific fashion, blowing an 18-point lead in Game 4, made it even worse.

The best part is that Chuck wants to revel in the meltdown surely happening in Philly over this latest loss, asking Shaq if he can borrow his plane to fly to Philadelphia just to listen to the morning sports radio shows where the Sixers will get lit up.