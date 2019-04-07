YouTube/Saturday Night Live

Charles Barkley has been having the time of his life during this year’s March Madness. The Hall of Fame big man might be best known for his NBA career and time on TV, but before that, he was a star at Auburn. The Round Mound of Rebound was a force at the college level and he’s without question the best NBA player Auburn has ever produced. Still, he was never able to get beyond than the first round of the NCAA Tournament during his time in college, so he never got to appreciate the more fun parts of March Madness.

Which is why he’s been thrilled to watch his alma mater make a run through the tournament. Barkley let his emotions overflow after Auburn made the Final Four and was visibly upset Saturday night when Auburn lost its chance at a national championship appearance due to some controversial reffing that led to a Virginia one-point win over his Tigers.

Of course, when you put yourself out there like Barkley does then he also opens himself up to jokes. Like the kind Saturday Night Live made at Barkley’s expense following Auburn’s defeat.