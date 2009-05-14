Charles Barkley: Jason Kidd Is At The End of the Road

I didn’t think that Jason Kidd‘s 19-point, 9-assist night was deserving of criticism. In fact, after he sunk his fifth trey I remember thinking that he could prolong his career if he adds a more consistent three-ball to his game. Even if he shot three’s like he did during these playoffs (44.6% 3FG, 2.1 three’s per game) he’d give himself value for years to come. Sure he got carved up by Chauncey Billups for 28 points and 12 boards, but Big Shot has been doing that to everyone put in front of him recently.

Despite Kidd’s solid showing, Charles Barkley came out today saying that Kidd’s days of glory are over with.



“I don’t think he can be the point guard on a championship team,” Barkley said. “I think he can be a guy coming off the bench. He can be a great influence in the locker room. But as far as him being a starting point guard against the elite point guards in the NBA, those days are past him. “I mean, there’s a reason Chauncey Billups went ballistic tonight. He can’t stay in front of those guys any more. Jason’s my guy, but for everybody, there’s light at the end of the tunnel. Sometimes that’s a train.”

Sir Charles is the only guy out there who can get away with insulting one of his boys and not really offending him. It’s no secret that Kidd is past his prime. But the notion that he can’t be the point guard on a championship team is flawed. Imagine putting him at the point in Cleveland. He, Mo Williams and Delonte West could all spend time running together in the backcourt. Maybe he wouldn’t be the 40-minute per night PG on that squad, but there’s no doubt that he could start.

However, it looks as though Mark Cuban will try to bring Kidd back to Dallas for no other reason than to save face after the Devin Harris deal.

