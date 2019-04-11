Getty Image

Despite the fact that the team was on the verge of an all-out mutiny at the start of his tenure and his squad went 17-41 during his time at the helm of the Chicago Bulls, Jim Boylen isn’t going anywhere. One day after Chicago’s season came to an end, a report indicates that Chicago and its head coach are on the verge of a contract extension.

Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times brings word that the two sides are in the final stages of a deal that will keep Boylen around for three more years.