Getty Image

On Saturday night the Bulls had a horrific loss to the Celtics. The 133-77 beatdown at home was historically bad and left Chicago head coach Jim Boylen questioning his team. Twice during the loss, he yanked all five of his starters in a group substitution. The message to his team may have been clear, but its effect isn’t having what Boylen intended.

His players are angry. Boylen said that his players would need the energy for a hard practice on Sunday, but the players managed to convince the coach to have a team meeting instead. Well, depending on who you believe. The players say it was a player decision while Boylen says it was his decision.

That seems like great communication that apparently is only getting better, as the Bulls players apparently debated not even showing up to practice to begin with in a group text after the loss.