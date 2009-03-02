Chicago’s Open Gym

03.02.09
OG in the Chi’

Chicago’s basketball community braved the cold weather and still managed to make it out to the latest installment of Converse’s Open Gym. Held at the luxurious Attack Center, 500 plus hoop fans came out to showcase their talents on the hardwood.

If you missed this go ’round be sure not to on March 21st, when Open Gym Chicago will be back at the Attack Center. There is always a film crew on hand so if you’re skills are up to par who knows, you might make it on http://www.converse.com…but you have to show up to find out!

For more info on Converse Open Gym check http://www.converse.com/opengym

