Chiney Ogwumike Wants To Show The ‘Rising Generation’ What Is Possible

It’s hard to define what Chiney Ogwumike does for a living. Though she took a step back from the WNBA this season, the former No. 1 overall pick in the draft now hosts a daily, nationally syndicated ESPN Radio show in addition to a podcast with the legendary Lisa Leslie. Ogwumike is also a vice president on the executive committee of the WNBA players’ association, where she serves alongside her sister, Nneka. Add in multiple brand partnerships and her work with NBA Africa, and the 28-year-old, two-time WNBA All-Star is one of the busiest people in sports, with a profile that is only growing. As a result, Ogwumike sees everyone from Leslie and Oprah Winfrey as mentors and idols, but even women like former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Teen Vogue Editor-in-Chief Elaine Welteroth, a wide range of people indicative of Ogwumike’s already dynamic talents as well as where she sees herself going next. Ogwumike spoke with Dime about her radio show, Chiney & Golic Jr., showing what’s possible for Black female athletes in the sports industry, and the new conqHer campaign in partnership with Eastbay, adidas, and Foot Locker, which promotes the brands’ female sponsors’ efforts on and off the court. We last had a conversation when you were starting up the Certified Buckets show with Spotify, and now you’re a national ESPN radio host and really spreading your wings into all sorts of different sponsorships and content opportunities. Can you tell me what the last year or so has been like for you? I guess you could say trusting myself and trusting you know, a more authentic vision. I think this year I’ve been allowed to be authentically myself, which I am grateful for, and I think we’re starting to move towards being a world that sees value in one another, despite all the challenges we’ve been going through. So this last year has been transformational, honestly, where I’ve felt I’ve been able to be seen, be heard in a unique way. And obviously the the conqHER campaign is kind of about sharing that story and highlighting your career and your values. So, what excites you the most about the campaign and working with adidas and Eastbay on it? I think you cannot be what you cannot see. And this conqHER campaign is all about pushing representation and telling the stories of those who we may look past, right? And I think for me, I’ve been grinding, and there’s a whole generation of people, the rising generation, that is capable of more and capable of doing a lot at the same time, balancing work and your passions and your activism, all in one place, one home. And I think that’s it, like, you know, just finding our voices and allowing platforms to share our stories in an authentic way. I think that’s that’s pretty much the essence of what makes us different as a generation and I think we’re starting to now celebrate each other for our differences and seeing them as a collective strength instead of pointing out the differences and seeing them as weaknesses.

That’s my thing, collaboration, this year, just working together in solidarity, whether it’s the WNBA with the collaboration to tell the stories of athletes at ESPN, or just, you know, staying true to what your vision is in a year where so much has happened and so much has been tried and tested that that’s really been the differentiating factor, for me at least to help the transformation, where at least I feel like I can be me. To pivot to the radio show as well because it is an example of that I think in terms of what I’ve listened to and whatever you guys definitely put together a unique show that, that’s very authentic to yourselves. What does that experience been like? I read a lot of the interviews you did going in where you kind of, I mean, you said things similar to what you’re telling me now which is to kind of take it a day at a time, day by day and roll with the punches a little bit. So now that you’re a few months in, what has that experience been like and what are you most proud of from the show you’ve put together? It’s so cool to be part of something that’s different. It’s something that is literally straight from locker rooms. I am currently in a locker with the WNBA, I’m tied to a lot of the NBA family, and just now like our worlds verge so much. Even on the WNBPA, the variety of players we have there, and then we get cross-collaboration from someone like Megan Rapinoe or we get cosigned and we field notes from Hilary Knight of the NWHL, so like that to me is sort of the hidden gem of this show, just by having a seat and having a mic, now we can turn up the volume and the voices and amplify the voices of people that I just interact with that may not be in the normal purview of what sports talk radio is, right? Like bringing on my sister, bringing on my mentor, Lisa Leslie, bringing on my coach, Derek Fisher. While these are day to day reality for me, it really provides a unique perspective. And I think it’s like super relatable. It’s just funny, Golic Jr. and I are pretty much the same person but like a complete opposite body. He plays football, he’s the offensive lineman. I’m the basketball player in the WNBA, but we sort of share the same energy that I think is a part of the movement that we see happening with our rising generation, where we keep it real. We also try to know our facts and stay educated. He’s from Notre Dame, I’m from Stanford. And then we lean into our connections, and that sort of is a different state for us to operate in in the typical sports landscape, which is kind of really cool. So, I think, on the day to day, like getting to be a fan of football, coming from Texas, where it’s been a part of our culture and then now to step back into it, and to play fantasy football and become one of those obsessed people but also give my perspective. I guess stepping into the role where people didn’t know who I was, didn’t know my background, now, it’s cool because people are getting to know me because I am an athlete and being an athlete is more synonymous with each other than it is with sports. I can relate to something that I see on the football field because I know what a struggle is like. I can relate to what’s happening in the WNBA, because I literally was on the bench with a number of other players, a couple weeks ago. There’s so many synergies that are happening that remove the barriers to sport. Even (being) a woman sitting and talking as a sports talk host, like, that’s a barrier removed. Having a WNBA player, that’s a barrier removed. Having two people that are under 30 or around 30 years old, that’s a barrier removed. I think that’s the cool thing about our show, Chiney & Golic Jr., is that we bring that fresh, energetic yet educated perspective that I think hopefully people will see. A lot of what I’ve heard from people in my field, reporters, journalists, who end up on TV for one reason or another, they say that it always kind of brings an added spotlight and I’m sure that you found that as well you were just talking about you know maybe not everybody necessarily knew you before but I’m sure you’ve heard from a lot of people since. Have you heard from women are athletes that are you know in women’s sports, to tell you what it means to them to see you on the show or to have you talking about their sport or their league, have you kind of had any of those connections? Collaboration > Competition. That's how we #conqHER @chiney. pic.twitter.com/ZJZPj5M9oM — Eastbay Women (@EastbayWomen) December 10, 2020 It’s funny because I guess one of the first things that we were faced to talk about was the Washington Football Team and culture. You know, what was happening with the women in the workplace, especially in that front office, but then also the struggles they’ve had on the field, and the intersection of society and sports and workplace.