Chris Bosh has surgery on facial fracture, could miss the rest of the season

While the Toronto Raptors fight to stay in the playoff picture, their superstar might not be around for the championship rounds. Chris Bosh was elbowed in the face by Antawn Jamison two minutes into Tuesday’s loss at Cleveland, suffering a displaced nasal fracture.

Earlier today Bosh had surgery, and so far has only been officially ruled out of tonight’s game against the Celtics. But moving forward, Bosh may be out for the rest of the season, just long enough for the Raptors to fall out of the playoff mix. From the Toronto Star:

And though it was difficult to say with any certainty the severity of Bosh’s injury or how long he will be sidelined, his teammates were left to assume that, with five games remaining in the regular season and the Raptors clinging to a one-game lead over Chicago for the East’s final playoff spot, they’ll be holding down the fort without their best player for a while. As the Raptors took their playoff drive back to Toronto for Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics, the club said in a statement that Bosh would remain in hospital in Cleveland on Tuesday night for “for further evaluation and treatment.” Bosh, though he chatted and texted as medical personnel and team officials checked on him, declined to speak to the media. “Our horse is down, and we’ve just got to keep the ship pointed in the right direction until he’s able to get healthy, if he’s able to get healthy, and keep moving,” said Jarrett Jack, the Toronto backup point guard who led all scorers with 23 points. “We’ve just got to come together even more. If we were cohesive before today, we’ve got to be that much more tomorrow and from now on.” The Raptors weren’t a disaster without Bosh. Facing the league’s best team in a game that saw Antoine Wright limited to 20 minutes with sore right ankle, the Raptors trailed just 55-53 at the half. But their soft defence allowed Cleveland to shoot a whopping 58 per cent for the second half. And the Cavs, led by LeBron James‘s 19-point, 13-assist, six-rebound performance, won in a walk.

Even if Toronto hangs onto that 8th seed, there’s no way they can beat Cleveland or any other playoff team in a series without Bosh. And then there’s the likelihood that last night’s game was the last Bosh ever plays in a Raptors uniform.

