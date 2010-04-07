Chris Bosh has surgery on facial fracture, could miss the rest of the season

While the Toronto Raptors fight to stay in the playoff picture, their superstar might not be around for the championship rounds. Chris Bosh was elbowed in the face by Antawn Jamison two minutes into Tuesday’s loss at Cleveland, suffering a displaced nasal fracture.
Earlier today Bosh had surgery, and so far has only been officially ruled out of tonight’s game against the Celtics. But moving forward, Bosh may be out for the rest of the season, just long enough for the Raptors to fall out of the playoff mix. From the Toronto Star:
And though it was difficult to say with any certainty the severity of Bosh’s injury or how long he will be sidelined, his teammates were left to assume that, with five games remaining in the regular season and the Raptors clinging to a one-game lead over Chicago for the East’s final playoff spot, they’ll be holding down the fort without their best player for a while. As the Raptors took their playoff drive back to Toronto for Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics, the club said in a statement that Bosh would remain in hospital in Cleveland on Tuesday night for “for further evaluation and treatment.” Bosh, though he chatted and texted as medical personnel and team officials checked on him, declined to speak to the media.
“Our horse is down, and we’ve just got to keep the ship pointed in the right direction until he’s able to get healthy, if he’s able to get healthy, and keep moving,” said Jarrett Jack, the Toronto backup point guard who led all scorers with 23 points. “We’ve just got to come together even more. If we were cohesive before today, we’ve got to be that much more tomorrow and from now on.”
The Raptors weren’t a disaster without Bosh. Facing the league’s best team in a game that saw Antoine Wright limited to 20 minutes with sore right ankle, the Raptors trailed just 55-53 at the half. But their soft defence allowed Cleveland to shoot a whopping 58 per cent for the second half. And the Cavs, led by LeBron James‘s 19-point, 13-assist, six-rebound performance, won in a walk.
Even if Toronto hangs onto that 8th seed, there’s no way they can beat Cleveland or any other playoff team in a series without Bosh. And then there’s the likelihood that last night’s game was the last Bosh ever plays in a Raptors uniform.
Can Toronto keep its playoff spot without Bosh?
Sure they can. Will they is a different story. If they play as a unit and Hedo dusts off his cobwebs, they can definitely pull off like a 3-2 record and make it. The other factor is how much will the Bulls step up/choke. They also have a head to head vs. Chicago on Sunday which may very well determine who’s in and who’s out.
I don’t understand why the Raps would wanna get into the playoffs without Bosh. They played the Cavs tough all year but u won’t find one person who seriously thinks the Raps can beat the Cavs in a series. I know this ain’t the popular view but the Raps need to tank this season and get them a lottery pick this summer. U ain’t buildin on nuthin if Bosh is leavin anyways so get your lottery up and try to get a Favours, Monroe or Cousins, then do the sign and trade with Bosh and come out hot next year. Been a great season for a squad that added NINE NEW PLAYERS and were the hottest team in the L for a solid month and a half before Bosh got hurt…the first time.
Tank this shit and move on to next year….There, I said it
Bye Bye Bosh…7 years here…not bad.
Chicago hasn’t been taking advantage of the Raps’ failures…it coulda been old news by now.
With Toronto playing as soft as Bosh’s face…I wouldn’t be surprised if they missed the playoffs…again. Of course, they’d be missing it in absolutely the worst way possible, just enough to get 12-15th pick in the lotto. Fucking useless.
Toronto has just been disappointing this season, and it all starts and ends with one guy: Hedo.
Although my condilances go out to bosh, I’m kind of happy this happened to him. Now he won’t have to spend a few more pointless games with a team that he won’t be playing for next year . Better this than a Bogut like incident.
I have an enormous amount of love and respect for the dude… Hopefully he lands up somwhere relevant and is able to play for a chip…I love the raps, but not for somebody with Bosh’s ability and potential
get well soon!
CHRIS,I WISH YOU A SPEEDY RECOVERY AND MAY GOD BLESS YOU… YOU ARE AN AWESOME PLAYER……..MANY BLESSINGS!
I’d love for Bosh to say,
he is a max player,
he could tough it out and help the raps become a contender.
I’m also realistic.
Good luck in Miami/NYC/Houston/Barcelona.
I like it.
@#2 K Dizzle
“I don’t understand why the Raps would wanna get into the playoffs without Bosh.”
It’s simple… playoff money. TV contracts, attendance money, and NBA bonuses. Owners, players and coaches all say it… the NBA is a business. To blow a chance to be in the playoffs at this point is stupid and a terrible business move. If the 8th spot(and playoff money) wasn’t important, the Bulls would just lay down and concede it.
Let’s step into your world… let’s say the Raps tank the next 5 games and the Bulls get in. What good can come out of that for the Raptors?? Moving up 1 or 2 spots in the draft lottery?? Not worth it.