Chris Bosh Is More Of A T-Rex Than A Raptor

A few days ago, Dime’s Patrick Cassidy wrote an article about how the Raptors acquired Reggie Evans to help toughen up Andrea Bargnani. Toronto won’t need to implement that same strategy with their starting power forward because Chris Bosh came into camp looking swole. The Toronto Star is reporting that CB4 added 15-20 of muscle over the summer and his weight now stands at 250 pounds.
Source: The Toronto Star
This weight gain can work a few different ways.
Hopefully it will convince Bosh to stay in the paint, but did he lose his speed/quickness? Will the extra weight put strain on his knees?
Finally we can see him work his ass down there and not let D12 get the best of him…
I’m skeptical on how all these guys can gain 15-20 lbs of pure muscle in 3-4 months. Is this similar to a 5’10” 170lb guy being listed as 6’1″ 195lbs in the media guide? Gaining 5lbs of muscle a month is pretty hard, especially if these guys are playing ball and getting all that cardio.
Bosh has the skills but not the size to impose his skills or will!
What did Shaq call him last season that led to this?
I’m sorry, Dime, is this two positive Raps articles in the same week . . .
no no, d-howard will still get the best of him. Thats for sure.
RAPTOR NATION
@knock knock
What games have you been watching?? Bosh is like Dwights Kryptonite. Check your history yo.
IMO, CB4 will never be a true center. his mindset will not allow him to bang down low. plus, he’s a whiner. personally i don’t think he would hold his own against even the “not so premier” big centers in the league.
I’m kinda glad Detroit didn’t shop for him.
15-20 pounds of muscle is super hard to put on over 4-5 months unless. . . . . . . .
@Reddi Red
He’ll never be a true center because he’s not a center. He’s been a 4 all his life.
Who ever said he was a center? lol
first: dude is not gonna be listed at center, he’s listed at PF while Bargs is the C, since CB4 has a PF game.
Second: Dwight continuous go schooled by CB4(along with Yao)
Third: he is 3 years too late on the muscle. should have been done that
fourth: hopefully his knees dont wear down like J. O’Neal or Okafors when they put on muscle. ad if he didnt lose any quickness/agility, he will be dangerous
guys sorry but u r wrong bosh owns howard where the fuck do u get your stats from?
btw dime to me bosh always looked kinda t-rexish
@prophet and knock knock-he actually plays Dwight better than most.Check the records.But im glad he put on some weight now maybe he wont be so soft.
Bosh is more of a ostrich than a T-Rex.
I also thought Bosh dropped stupid #’s on Howard..
Howards team gets the win but can you blame them?? Those 2 drop 40 on each other each time they play.. Cant be that soft..
Bosh is more of a T-Bitch than a T-Rex.
He soft lakeshow.Its one of them beat up on ya boy things.They close friends so Bosh aint scared of Dwight.But he scared of Birdman..go figure.
he’s the new age Pete Chillcut
magic usually win when playing the raptors. I dont give a flip what kina stats each put up. As they’re guarding each other. win=win. Doesnt matter otherwise.
Wow, some guys here talk as if they can own Bosh on the court. Wow.
but didnt dwight howard also put on 15 pounds of muscle now as well. he’s now 275 pounds.
hopefully it doesnt slow bosh down, cause he’s got the quickness and agility and always gets the best of d-howard anyway.
ummmm bosh OWNES dwight howard in matchups in case you havent been watching their games the last 2-3 years. both have pretty stupid numbers tho ( i think they take those games more personal lol)
2nd FINALLLLLLY……bosh is going to reach that superstar – calibre player that everyone knew he’d reach. That extra muscle hasn’t slown him down a step and even if it has, hes still a strides away from the rest of the PFs and Cs in the League in terms of speed/talent/power combo. The funny thing is i dont think hes even finished, Look for him to even gain more weight in the coming years. Member how small duncan used to be? or shaq?
3rd -raps are comin for that 4th seed, atl u better stepped ya game up and hoped crawford has a monster year cuz raps got a wayyyy better team now!!!
OUTTT
Chris Bosh is two ml away from becoming Chris Benoit
chris bosh just doesnt have the confidence to be a superstar, he will always be a very good player, n all-star for most of his career which is definetly something to be proud of. when hes team struggles or hes not getting to free throws he wants he just watches the game and as a raptors fan.. its easy to notice and it pisses me off.. the guy needs just a little more heart, n when a fat shit ego maniac like shaq calls u a cross dresser.. DROP 50 ON HIS LARD ASS!!!