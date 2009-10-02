Chris Bosh Is More Of A T-Rex Than A Raptor

A few days ago, Dime’s Patrick Cassidy wrote an article about how the Raptors acquired Reggie Evans to help toughen up Andrea Bargnani. Toronto won’t need to implement that same strategy with their starting power forward because Chris Bosh came into camp looking swole. The Toronto Star is reporting that CB4 added 15-20 of muscle over the summer and his weight now stands at 250 pounds.

Source: The Toronto Star