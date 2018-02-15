Chris Bosh Says His NBA Career Is ‘Not Done Yet’

Associate Editor
02.15.18 2 Comments

Getty Image

Chris Bosh has been adamant that he wants to get back to playing basketball. The former 11-time All-Star Game selection hasn’t been able to take the floor since the 2015-16 campaign with the Miami Heat due to a recurring medical condition involving blood clots, but that hasn’t stopped Bosh from making it clear that he still thinks he can play.

Obviously everything regarding the future of the soon-to-be 34 year old’s basketball career is in the hands of doctors, who would need to clear him before he could suit up. Still, Bosh has been vocal about his desire to play again.

His latest appeal for a team to bring him on board came on Thursday morning during an appearance on ESPN’s First Take. Stephen A. Smith asked him if his career is over, and Bosh made it clear that he’s “not done yet.” He even cracked a joke about how his style of play would fit in today’s game.

Around The Web

TAGSCHRIS BOSH

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP