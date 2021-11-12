Blazers President Chris McGowan Announced His Resignation

According to a report from Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Portland Trail Blazers President, Chris McGowan “has informed the franchise that he’s resigning.” In a statement released by the team, McGowan, who’s served as team president since 2012, said the move is effective Nov. 26. Dewayne Hankins, the franchise’s Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President, will succeed McGowan as President of Business Operations.

“After careful consideration over the summer, I have decided to resign from my position as President and CEO of the Portland Trail Blazers Organization,” McGowan said in the statement. “I want to thank Paul Allen, Jody Allen and Bert Kolde for giving me the opportunity to lead this great organization over the past nine years.”

This news comes just one week after Haynes reported that the Blazers launched an investigation into employees alleging that general manager Neil Olshey fostered a “toxic, hostile work environment where staff members have been subjected to intimidation and profanity-laced tirades, among other bullying tactics.”



On Thursday, Dwight Jaynes tweeted that “the Blazers may have some Neil Olshey news tomorrow. The old late-Friday news dump thing perhaps.” There is no update regarding Olshey at this point.

The 5-7 Blazers will look to snap their two-game losing streak when they face the Houston Rockets on Friday evening.