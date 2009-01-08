Chris Paul and Sasha Vujacic Don’t Like Each Other

After the Lakers beat the Celtics on Christmas day, Sasha Vujacic couldn’t help but flaunt his steel balls to the world. He was L.A.’s most outspoken player following that win, telling the press about how the Lakers “really don’t like” like the C’s.
But the Machine was singing a different tune following the Lakers’ loss to New Orleans Tuesday night, pointing his finger at Chris Paul for running his mouth.
“He called me names on numerous occasions,” Vujacic said.
According to Sasha, one of those words started with a “b” and rhymed with “itch”. In the flow of an NBA game, that’s got to be one of the least offensive things that people say to each other. If you turn a Celtics’ game on mute and focus on trying to read KG‘s lips, you’d see about 30 things worse than that.
And I’m sure that the baby-faced assassin has also dropped far worse insults when he’s really pissed. But Vujacic didn’t have that perspective. With steam blowing out of his ears, he dropped some other quotables.
* “It’s one game. We’re playing for a championship. They might be playing for this game.”
* “It’s just hard to play when you play against more than five people on the floor.”
* “The way everything went was disgusting” and “I’m ashamed (by) what I saw tonight.”
Source: OC Register
Who really cares what Sasha says.He should be leaving quotes about his mom for giving him a bitch’s name.
Yes you got REALLY screwed on a few calls in that game, but you cant go shoutin off anytime some cat puts a mic in your face – Everybody hates the C’s (well they should if they dont) so there is no reason to say that and give them any extra motivation,
Absolutely NOTHING worse than a dude who whines like that, like the previous poster said, man up, play with your usual energy and shut it, it will all come into place, Plus the frickin Hornets cannot hang with the Lakers in a 7 game series so dont get so bent out of shape
Of course CP3 doesn’t like Sasha Vujacic. However, nobody likes Sasha Vujacic, so I don’t see how CP3 gets called out on this one.
And Vujacic whining about being called a bitch? For Pete’s sake, I hear worse trash talk in my office. Payton would bring Sasha to tears if they ever shared a court together.
Sasha should let it go, but…..Paul is being too cocky of late.
Sasha better watch it next time they play he is gonna get Julius Hodged by Paul.
at least sasha is making more money than any of you will see in a life time, 5 mil a year. which i doubt any of you make.
sasha is his middle name, his name is alexander, so don’t worry about the name his mom gave him, he is confident enough in who he is to use the name that he pleases.
and if sasha was a ‘bitch’ he wouldn’t get in the face of all the top players in the nba, and those players wouldn’t hate him as much as they do. you do know the list of players that HATE sasha, right?
melo
paul
steve nash
allen iverson
and the list goes on and on, there’s a reason they hate him, and it’s not because he acts like a ‘bitch’ and it’s not because he’s afraid to get into their faces
CP3…good job, bc there is alot of truth to tht statement! I love the ferocity tht CP has been playin with, keep doing ya thing homie
I also don’t agree with the title of this blog. I’m sure that Sasha doesn’t like Chris Paul, but I doubt that CP3 knows who Sasha is, let alone takes the time to form an opinion about him.
Sasha is just another guard for CP3 to cross up and make him look foolish. I’m sure CP3 talks ish to everyone in his path and Sasha should stop flattering himself.
this dude sasha might be the least liked, and bitchiest and whiniest mofo that has a Dimemag-given tagname (Machine). who in their right mind would give him that name for his basketball skills? for his motormouth Maybe. this dude is hella annoying.
Mothaf#$ck Chris Paul.. frickin grown 15 year old lookin ass.. Tell me he dont get carded trying to buy swishers.. I hate his game..
Push offs.. Hand checks (ON OFFENSE) and that herky jerky shit.. For the record i like Deron Williams game much better.. Regardless if Paul is better..
Sasha should just pick a fight with him.. If they both get tossed we win lol but Sasha should shaddup.. Sounds like he is whining and that dont do nothing for our soft rep.. And he should cut his hair..
I remember everyone calling Manu a b:itch earlier in his career..
Sasha is not the next Manu, this guy can go 1-11 and strut around like he’s Kobe. Ship his ass back to slovenia where he can run around with his fellow bitch players.
“We’re playing for a championship. They might be playing for this game.”
…Sasha’s own teammates don’t like him either-p.s. Manu still IS a beeitch…The Celtic’s “Big Three” as we are starting to find out are all one-ringed bitches too…
Ever heard of Danny Ainge(the player)?
