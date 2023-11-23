Chris Paul‘s long-standing beef with NBA referee Scott Foster reached a new high on Wednesday night. During the second quarter of the Golden State Warriors‘ game against the Phoenix Suns, Foster called a foul on Paul while he was attempting to guard Kevin Durant, and after some back-and-forth between the two, Foster hit Paul with two technical fouls and ejected him from the game, which led to Paul calling him a “b*tch.”

While the two have butted heads time after time in the past, Foster had never actually kicked Paul out of a game until Wednesday — Phoenix went on to win the game, 123-115. All of this begs the question: What, exactly, happened here that led to things getting so acrimonious between the two? After the game, Paul dove into things a bit, and while he did not get into specifics, he mentioned that their beef is “personal” and vaguely alluded to “a situation with my son.”

"It's personal." — Chris Paul on his issue with Scott Foster pic.twitter.com/iHDecyIW0f — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 23, 2023

“It’s personal,” Paul said. “Yeah, we had a situation some years ago and it’s personal. The league knows, everybody knows, there’s been a meeting and all that. It’s just, a situation with my son, and so, it’s…”

Paul’s voice trailed off for a moment before he hopped back into speaking how Foster officiates games.

“I’m ok with a ref talking, saying whatever, saying … just don’t use a tech to get your point across,” Paul continued. “I gotta do a better job making sure I stay on the floor with my teammates, but, yeah, that’s that.”

When asked about the situation with his son, Paul confirmed there was something that both the league and the Foster are aware of, but opted to keep things close to the vest.

“Just know I had a meeting with him, my dad, Doc Rivers, Bob Delaney, and all us … with the Clippers,” Paul said. “It was a whole thing, man. But it’s still been a thing for a while. So, I ain’t saying nothing to get fined. It is what it is at this point.”