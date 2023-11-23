chris paul scott foster
ESPN
DimeMag

Chris Paul Told Scott Foster ‘You’re A B*tch’ After Foster Ejected Him

In the least surprising collection of words that will ever appear on this website, Chris Paul got into it with Scott Foster on Wednesday night. The Phoenix Suns played host to the Golden State Warriors at the Footprint Center, and during the second quarter of action, Paul did not appreciate a foul call that Foster made against him.

While Foster had never ejected Paul before this, the two have a lengthy history with one another — Paul’s reputation for being one of the NBA’s most stubborn players doesn’t mesh especially well with Foster’s well-documented hard-headedness as a referee. After the foul call, Paul jawed at Foster a bit, which led to a pair of technical fouls getting assessed and Foster sending him to the locker room.

Paul was so upset that cameras caught him screaming “you’re a b*tch” while he was trying to go up to Foster, but Steph Curry intervened and held him back. And in the aftermath of the ejection, Steve Kerr stood up for his player and received a technical foul of his own.

It’s fair to wonder if it’s in the league’s best interest to keep Foster from officiating with Paul going forward, assuming that there is some sort of personal beef between the two. But for now, we’ll just wait to see what Paul says after the game, because our hunch is he’ll have some things to say about the veteran official.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Afrobeats Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×