Chris Paul Told Scott Foster ‘You’re A B*tch’ After Foster Ejected Him

In the least surprising collection of words that will ever appear on this website, Chris Paul got into it with Scott Foster on Wednesday night. The Phoenix Suns played host to the Golden State Warriors at the Footprint Center, and during the second quarter of action, Paul did not appreciate a foul call that Foster made against him.

While Foster had never ejected Paul before this, the two have a lengthy history with one another — Paul’s reputation for being one of the NBA’s most stubborn players doesn’t mesh especially well with Foster’s well-documented hard-headedness as a referee. After the foul call, Paul jawed at Foster a bit, which led to a pair of technical fouls getting assessed and Foster sending him to the locker room.

Chris Paul was ejected after this exchange with Scott Foster pic.twitter.com/NBAJMUdFfr — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 23, 2023

Scott Foster ejected Chris Paul with 2 technical fouls and gave another technical foul to Steve Kerr on this sequence. Thoughts? 🤔pic.twitter.com/LE2CevselT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 23, 2023

Paul was so upset that cameras caught him screaming “you’re a b*tch” while he was trying to go up to Foster, but Steph Curry intervened and held him back. And in the aftermath of the ejection, Steve Kerr stood up for his player and received a technical foul of his own.

CP3 to Scott Foster: “You’re a bitch”. pic.twitter.com/5zD9JXnaqg — John Voita (@DarthVoita) November 23, 2023

It’s fair to wonder if it’s in the league’s best interest to keep Foster from officiating with Paul going forward, assuming that there is some sort of personal beef between the two. But for now, we’ll just wait to see what Paul says after the game, because our hunch is he’ll have some things to say about the veteran official.