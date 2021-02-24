Chris Paul is headed to the All-Star Game next month. For the 11th time in his prestigious career, Paul was given this honor, but there is a catch: Point God views this particular selection as “the most bittersweet of them all.”

Paul caught up with the NBA on TNT crew on Wednesday night after the 14 players who will start the game in Atlanta on the bench were announced. After being asked by Adam Lefkoe about his teammate, Devin Booker, not joining him, Paul expressed that he was upset about the perceived snub.

"It’s probably the most bittersweet of them all because Book is an All-Star."@CP3 on earning his 11th #NBAAllStar selection despite Booker missing out. pic.twitter.com/L37onFRATf — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 24, 2021

“First and foremost, it’s an honor and a privilege to be an All-Star,” Paul said. “That’s something [I] never take for granted, lot of hard work, my teammates, my coaching staff. But probably the most bittersweet of them all because Book is an All-Star. You know, it’s not taking away from any of the guys that was named All-Stars, but our team, the Phoenix Suns, we go as Book goes, and he knows that, and we know that.”

As Lefkoe pointed out, Booker seemed primed to make it should Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers be ruled out due to an achilles injury, but in Paul’s eyes, that does not make it any less than a snub. Booker is putting up big numbers for the Suns, which sit in fourth place in the Western Conference with a 20-10 record, and Paul isn’t the only player to express some dismay over Booker’s snub — following the roster announcement, LeBron James tweeted out his belief that Booker is the NBA’s “most disrespected player.”