Both WNBA semifinal series are tied at one game a piece and find themselves onto a Game 3 in their best-of-5 series. On Sunday, the Chicago Sky will play hosts to the Connecticut Sun at 1 p.m. ET in one series, while the Phoenix Mercury will take on the Las Vegas Aces in the other right after.

Both of Phoenix’s professional basketball teams, the Mercury and the Suns, play in the same venue, the Footprint Center. And one member of the NBA side wants to make sure folks in the city get out to Sunday’s game, as Chris Paul has bought 500 tickets for fans to pick up on a first come, first serve basis for Game 3.

The Point God with the major assist for fans! @CP3 has purchased 500 tickets for Sunday's Game 3! Tickets are on a first-come, first-serve basis starting Sunday, 10:30AM PT at the Desert Financial Arena.#4TheValley pic.twitter.com/5pKFxJFEEt — Phoenix Mercury – X (@PhoenixMercury) October 2, 2021

After narrowly losing Game 1 in Las Vegas, the Mercury were able to steal home court advantage from the reigning WNBA Finals runners-up via a 117-91 blowout in Game 2. As has so often been the case over the years, the team was powered by a gigantic performance by Diana Taurasi, who scored a season-high 37 points in 27 minutes of action in the win. Taurasi, who also pulled in six rebounds, went 10-for-13 from the field, 8-for-11 from three, and made all nine of her attempts from the free throw line.