Chris Paul’s Return From A Hamstring Injury Is Expected To Take Another 2-3 Weeks

01.08.19

It’s been eight games since we’ve seen Chris Paul on the floor for the Houston Rockets. The veteran point guard suffered a hamstring injury during the team’s loss to Miami on Dec. 20, as he went down in a heap while trying to push the ball in transition and has been working to get back to 100 percent ever since.

The original expectation was that Paul was only going to take 2-3 weeks to return, but on Tuesday, Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said that it’s still going to take some time for Paul to get back onto the floor. The team is going to be extra cautious while dealing with the ailment, and as such, the 33-year-old guard isn’t expected to be good to go for another 2-3 weeks.

Houston would be wise to make sure Paul’s not rushed back from the injury, especially because he has a bit of a history of hamstring issues and because he’s looked a little off this season. It certainly helps that in the time he’s been out, James Harden has gone supernova and has looked like he’s capable of winning a second MVP award in a row while leading the team to a 7-1 record with Paul working to get healthy.

