Getty Image

The Houston Rockets experienced a major loss on Thursday night, as veteran point guard Chris Paul appeared to seriously injure his left hamstring. Paul was bringing the ball up the court against the Miami Heat and the ball briefly got away from him, leading to him overextending and hurting his hammy. He went down in a heap while grabbing the back of his leg, made his way into the locker room, and did not return to action.

Paul has picked up plenty of knocks throughout his NBA career, but this particular injury looked really bad, especially considering some of the hamstring issues Paul has had in recent years. But according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, it might not be as bad as it looks.

Wojnarowski reported that folks in Houston are optimistic that Paul won’t miss more than 2-3 with this injury, although there’s still no official word about how long he’ll be on the sideline.