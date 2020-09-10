The Chris Paul Sweepstakes Are Already Underway Across The NBA

This time last year, when a rift between James Harden and Chris Paul forced Houston’s hand, Paul was seen as a highly overpaid old-timer on the decline. Most assumed he had little value left as a player relative to the $40-plus million he’d be owed by the end of his contract. Injuries continually derailed the Rockets’ playoff pushes and it seemed as if the shake and peskiness that had defined Paul’s career couldn’t possibly hold up much longer.

But this year, he reframed what could be possible as he nears retirement. Paul, who is 35, can’t do anything to change how much he’s owed over the next two seasons (which is about $85.5 million), but during a throwback All-Star campaign in Oklahoma City, the Point God reminded us of all the things that make him special.

With an elite 61.0 true shooting percentage, it was the most efficient shooting season for Paul since he was a Clipper, and the second-most efficient of his career. And he stayed healthy, starting 70 games for the Thunder in addition to another seven in the playoffs. Most impressively, he gave a sense of purpose and moxie to an Oklahoma City squad that was expected to define success by draft capital rather than playoff wins. Rather than dumping Steven Adams and Danilo Gallinari at mid-season, the Thunder were good enough to make a playoff push and give meaning to what could have been a lost season following the departure of Paul George.

This is Paul in 2020: A genius player and determined leader who is still admittedly being paid too much. That’s still a fairly risky bundle to absorb, but the version of Paul we saw this year is quite a bit more valuable than the Rockets malcontent. Already, many teams — starting with Philadelphia and Milwaukee — have made it known they could make a run at Paul, and with Oklahoma City parting ways with head coach Billy Donovan as the first step of their rebuild, it looks like the Thunder are ready to move him, too.

The best circumstance for Paul is a place where, like he was in Houston, he can be a secondary playmaker and not exert himself too much in the regular season. Teams will still want to be careful with how much they ask of him if they want him at his best in the playoffs. Yet many of these teams exist across the NBA as the league values play-making wings more highly. It’s no coincidence that the Bucks and Sixers — two great teams who fell short this year because their offense runs through bigs — are expected to be among the most aggressive suitors.

That said, here’s what we could be looking at in the Paul sweepstakes this offseason.

The Contenders

Milwaukee Bucks

These playoffs have reinforced the fact that in the postseason, the easiest way to create good shots in the halfcourt is in the pick-and-roll. Yet the Bucks’ best players rarely hooked up for buckets in these playoffs, and despite creating the third-highest expected effective field goal percentage of any playoff team, Milwaukee was seventh in actual effective field goal percentage. That is the mark of a team that struggled to make good on its usual recipe and whose stars could not make up for missteps.

Paul solves a lot of these issues. He can be effective without having the ball in his hands, as we saw in Houston, meaning Giannis Antetokounmpo can still initiate possessions in transition and from the post, while in late-clock or crunch time situations, Paul can bail the Bucks out better than the likes of Eric Bledsoe or even Khris Middleton.