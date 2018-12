Getty Image

The Indiana Pacers entered Tuesday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers as the NBA’s hottest team. Nate McMillan’s team was riding a seven-game winning streak and, according to the good folks in Las Vegas, the Pacers began the evening as 12.5-point favorites over the lowly Cavs.

However, Indiana’s winning streak is no longer active on the heels of a 92-91 home loss and, in the waning seconds, the fatal blow was dealt by Cavs big man Larry Nance Jr.