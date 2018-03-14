Getty Image

Things haven’t been going great in Cleveland lately. The Cavaliers are 4-6 over their last 10 games, and because of it, the team has slipped to fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Even worse, Cleveland is 11 games back of the first-place Toronto Raptors and only three games above the Miami Heat for the eight seed. You can say the team has legitimate issues, or you can say it is still trying to get used to all the new players it acquired at the trade deadline.

Either way, Cleveland is in a spot where it probably needs to shake something up. In the eyes of Tyronn Lue, that means the squad has to make an adjustment to who starts games and who comes off the bench.

Lue met with the media before Tuesday night’s game in Phoenix and announced that J.R. Smith is headed to the bench. Smith will be replaced in the lineup by Kyle Korver for now, and when Rodney Hood returns from a back injury, the starting spot is his.