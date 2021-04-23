Clint Capela Is Anchoring Atlanta’s Defense With Elite-Level Play

Clint Capela likely wasn’t at the top of mind for every NBA observer in advance of the 2020-21 season, and that is defensible. After all, Capela last appeared on the court for the Houston Rockets on Jan. 29, 2020 before suffering a right foot injury. Ahead of the 2020 trade deadline, the veteran center was dealt to the Atlanta Hawks as part of a massive four-team exchange. Capela was still out of commission when he arrived in Atlanta and, with the Hawks not invited to the Orlando bubble for the league’s restart, there was an “out of sight, out of mind” element for Capela. Fast-forward to late April 2021, though, and Capela is an integral piece of an up-and-coming team, and he is enjoying the best season of his seven-year career.

After coming along slowly behind Dwight Howard in Houston, Capela averaged 14.3 points and 11.1 rebounds per game in his final four seasons with the Rockets. Noted for his uber-efficient scoring (64.5 percent from the floor in that sample), Capela served as an effective release valve for James Harden and company, filling a vital role but also doing so in relatively understated fashion. He was also viewed as an above-average defensive player, but Capela also wasn’t place in the rarified air that comes with conversation surrounding All-Defense teams at the league-wide level. In Atlanta, though, Capela is operating in a different stratosphere, at least through his first 52 games in a new uniform.

For starters, Capela is leading the NBA in rebounding by a comfortable margin at 14.7 rebounds per game, continuing a steady incline in that he has averaged more rebounds per game in seven consecutive seasons. The 6’10 anchor from Switzerland leads the NBA in defensive rebound percentage (34.8 percent), offensive rebound percentage (17.7 percent) and total rebound percentage (26.4 percent), almost singlehandedly transforming the Hawks from a below-average rebounding team to an above-average one. From there, Capela is tied for No. 3 in the NBA in both total blocked shots (114) and blocked shots per game (2.2), providing highly value rim protection for a group that has operated with sub-optimal defense at the point of attack this season.

Trae bucket

Not only does Capela serve as the unquestioned centerpiece of Atlanta’s defense, but he has been a valuable piece on the opposite end of the floor. After an uneven start while he found his sea legs again, Capela lands in the top ten of the NBA in field goal percentage (60.4 percent), and he is a devastating lob threat for Trae Young and Atlanta’s other creators. He is also making small strides as a decision-maker, including a career-best turnover rate of only 8.5 percent. Capela will never be mistaken for a heliocentric offensive piece, even if the Hawks make sure to reward him with the occasional post-up, but his offensive rebounding is invaluable, and Capela attracts consistent defensive attention while scoring efficiently.

Capela’s season-long production has been tremendous but over the last month he’s been stepped up further to play the best basketball of his career in the current moment, as evidenced by some off-the-charts numbers in recent days. The big man is averaging 20.1 points per game, on 67 percent shooting, in the last seven games since April 7, and is also pulling down a robust 18.1 rebounds per contest. In zooming out a bit to the full month of April, Capela is putting up 19.9 points, 16.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game, and the Hawks are 9-2 in the last 11 games with Capela on the floor.

It’s difficult to overstate just how important Caplea is to the Hawks, as his value goes well beyond his significant box-score statistics. Perhaps the best example of how dominant he’s been this season is the difference between Atlanta’s performance when he plays compared to when he doesn’t. In 1,586 minutes this season, the Hawks are outscoring their opponents by 6.7 points per 100 possessions with Capela on the floor. That is the top on-court net rating on Atlanta’s roster, and Capela’s presence buoys the team’s defense in allowing only 107.9 points per 100 possessions.

On the flip side, the Hawks fall off a cliff when he heads to the bench, either for in-game rest or due to a full-game absence. Atlanta has a -4.2 net rating in the 1,271 minutes with Capela off the court, and that inefficiency can be traced to a defensive rating of 113.9 points allowed per 100 possessions. Some of that on-off disparity can inevitably be tied to Atlanta operating without top-tier backup center play, with rookie Onyeka Okongwu still finding his footing (even with improved play lately) and a mash-up of other options early in the season. Still, it is night and day, both statistically and by way of the eye test, when Capela is in the middle of Atlanta’s attack compared to when he isn’t.