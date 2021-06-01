There was a time, during the 2017-18 postseason, when Clint Capela seemed destined for years and years of playoff success as a prototypical auxiliary center — protecting the paint, surviving on the perimeter, bludgeoning opponents with screens, and snaring lobs to finish as well as anyone. He was fresh off of two series outplaying All-NBA centers Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, helping commandeer the top-seeded Houston Rockets into a Western Conference Finals showdown with the Golden State Warriors.

But then, he struggled against the Warriors. Injuries began to strike shortly after. He missed 15 games in 2018-19 and failed to foster the same imprint as a defensive anchor. Last season, he sat out the final six weeks of the season due to a heel injury. The Atlanta Hawks acquired Capela in February 2020, but he did not suit up for them until December 2020.

After an array of lower-leg afflictions, Capela looked physically compromised, lacking the same sprightly bounce and coordination that fueled his early career exploits. Yet once he found his rhythm following an 11-month absence, he produced his best season to date, supplying a vital role amid Atlanta’s resurgence in which they returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2016-17.

And when the Hawks soon eliminate the New York Knicks, marking their first series win in half a decade (barring something catastrophic happening to Atlanta, of course), Capela’s performance will have keyed that victory as well. Trae Young has been the best player on either side, but Capela — not All-Star Julius Randle — is the runner-up, and it’s a primary reason the Hawks control the tide of this matchup.

During the regular season, Capela cobbled together an All-Defensive Team-caliber campaign, reemerging as a preeminent rim protector and inhaling rebounds. If the Knicks had votes for those teams after this series, it might be a clean sweep in his favor. He’s the Big Apple Bogeyman, deterring or altering shot after shot in the paint and scaring guys away from even challenging him. According to Cleaning The Glass, when he’s on the court, the Knicks are taking 4.9 percent fewer of their attempts at the rim (84th percentile) and they’re shooting 8.7 percent worse on those looks (79th percentile).

He’s adept at containing 1-on-2 situations, aptly playing between ball-handler and roller. He’s prompt in help rotations while touting a bouncy vertical and 7-foot-5 wingspan to get a paw on the ball for rejections (2.3 per game in the playoffs). Through four games, the lone reprieve for New York has seemingly been his 60 minutes of rest.

Less flashy than even the unglamorous grunge work of rim protection is rebounding, where he has similarly excelled all season. He led the NBA in offensive, defensive, and total rebounding rate in the regular season and has maintained a similar edge over the past week and a half. The Knicks’ offense is sputtering because of Capela’s presence, Randle’s undoing (40.3 percent true shooting), and rigidity from the coaching staff, but Capela also prevents them from many second-chance points.