The Clippers And Bucks Wore ‘Enough’ Shirts After The Thousand Oaks Shooting

11.10.18 2 hours ago

Twitter

America’s latest mass shooting, in Thousand Oaks at a country music bar late Wednesday night, has drawn outrage and cries for change from across the country. This is what happens when gunmen take lives indiscriminately — we mourn, wonder if anything will change, and then move on with our lives now knowing that these things can happen anywhere and no one seems willing to do anything about it.

The NBA world has had its own tributes and offers of prayers, as well as some calls for change. Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, his own family a victim of gun violence, calls for gun control that’s yet to come no matter how bad the scale of these murders. Prior to Saturday’s game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks, we had another show of solidarity.

Both teams wore shirts that commemorated the lives lost earlier in the week. The Bucks posted photos of players warming up in the shirts, which say “ENOUGH” on the front and list the names of the victims of America’s latest mass shooting on the back.

