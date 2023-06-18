chris paul
Getty Image
Report: The Clippers Are Interested In Joining The Bradley Beal Trade To Bring Back Chris Paul

Bradley Beal is headed to the Phoenix Suns in the first blockbuster trade of the summer, but the exact framework of the trade that sees him exit the Wizards is still being sorted out.

We know Chris Paul and Landry Shamet are the players Phoenix is dealing away, but it’s possible that Paul will not be headed to Washington. Shortly after word of the initial deal being agreed to was reported, a number of reporters broke word that the Wizards will be willing to work with Paul on adding a third team to the deal to get him to a contender.

That led to plenty wondering what contender would be willing to add Paul on his current salary, rather than hoping to end up with him on the buyout market. According to Chris Haynes, one of the teams interested in just such a deal is one of his former squads, the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers never have any problems shoveling money at their team, as Steve Ballmer is seemingly happy to pay the tax to keep L.A. in the conversation. While the expectation has been the Clippers would look to bring Russell Westbrook back this summer as a free agent, they may see Paul as an upgrade over Westbrook and a chance to add a steadier hand to the mix. We’ll see if they can make that happen, but they certainly have more than a few big contracts on the wing that they’d be happy to move on from to sort out their logjam and create some better roster balance.

