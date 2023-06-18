Bradley Beal is officially on his way out of Washington. According to Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania, Beal is headed to Phoenix in a blockbuster deal that sees the Wizards get Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, and some pick swaps in exchange for the former All-Star guard.

BREAKING: The Washington Wizards are finalizing a trade to send All-Star G Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns, sources tell ESPN. Beal’s waiving his no-trade to form a new Big 3 with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Teams are still working thru framework, but Beal is headed to Suns. pic.twitter.com/0lQrSh370q — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 18, 2023

BREAKING: The Washington Wizards are trading three-time All-Star Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, a handful of second-round picks, and multiple pick swaps, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 18, 2023

Shortly before this, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Wizards were deep into talks with a pair of finalists, the Heat and the Suns, on a deal that would receive Beal’s blessing — Beal is the only player in the NBA who has a full no-trade clause, and would be able to veto any decision that the Wizards made if he wanted.

Developing: Washington is in serious talks with two finalists – Miami and Phoenix – on a Bradley Beal trade, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Suns have emerged as a serious threat for Beal, who holds a no-trade clause. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 17, 2023

The news of a potential Beal trade began circulating in recent days in the lead-up to the 2023 NBA Draft, as it was reported that Washington and Beal’s representation would work together in the event the team decided to rebuild. One of the most productive players in franchise history, Beal was selected third overall by the Wizards in the 2012 NBA Draft, and has spent his entire professional career in the nation’s capital. Over the course of his career, Beal has averaged 22.1 points, 4.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in 34.7 minutes per game and has earned three All-Star nods. He is about to enter the second year of a 5-year, $251 million maximum extension that he signed last offseason.

Beal’s agent confirmed to Woj the deal had been agreed to in principle.

Beal’s agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports confirmed to ESPN that a framework is in place that’ll land Beal with Suns. “This was an extremely complicated process with so many different hurdles to get through and Ted Leonsis and Michael Winger were unbelievable partners in… — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 18, 2023

He now joins a Suns team that has as much top-level talent as any in the league, and by moving Chris Paul it would seem they are fully embracing Booker as their nominal point guard with the starting unit — with Beal and Kevin Durant as more than competent secondary ball-handlers. The question, of course, for Phoenix is how they’ll build a team around their stars. Ayton is still a potential trade candidate, but they’d need to turn him into multiple positive role players, which isn’t a guarantee given his value is a question mark. For now, Suns fans can dream of the offensive firepower of their group and will wait to see how they round out the roster around their trio of All-Stars.