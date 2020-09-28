The Los Angeles Clippers Fired Doc Rivers After Seven Seasons

Days after a disappointing end to the 2020 campaign in the bubble, the Los Angeles Clippers will apparently head into an uncertain offseason looking for a new head coach.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday that the Clippers had parted ways with Rivers, the longtime coach of the franchise after the team ended its 2020 campaign in the Western Conference quarterfinals against the Denver Nuggets.

Coach Doc Rivers is out with the Clippers, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 28, 2020

Rivers would release a statement shortly after confirming the news and thanking the organization and the fans for his seven seasons in L.A.

The Clippers statement called it a “mutual decision” to part ways, with Steve Ballmer thanking Rivers for laying a foundation for the Clippers organization and doing tremendous work for the team during his tenure.

Clippers PR calling the split mutual between the team and Doc Rivers. pic.twitter.com/JxvOZkilvf — Sabreena Merchant (@sabreenajm) September 28, 2020

That loss against the Nuggets came in particularly frustrating fashion, being the second straight team to lose to Denver while leading a series 3-1. The Nuggets faced a third straight 3-1 deficit in the conference finals, but the other team that calls Staples Center home was able to knock them off over the weekend and reach the NBA Finals.