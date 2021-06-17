The Clippers entered Game 5 in Utah missing Kawhi Leonard after he suffered a knee sprain late in Game 4, and as such L.A. came in as underdogs in a pivotal moment in the series. However, despite being without their superstar forward, the Clippers were able to hang around with the Jazz in the first half, trailing by only five despite Utah going supernova from three at 17-of-30 from deep in the first two quarters.

Leading the way for the Jazz early was Bojan Bogdanovic, as he hit his first six threes in the first quarter, catching fire and not caring what the Clippers defense did on him.

Bojan Bogdanovic came out on fire 😮⁰⁰He hit six 3-pointers and is up to 18 PTS after the 1Q pic.twitter.com/NWhPleqVmx — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 17, 2021

Everyone got in on the act for Utah in the first half, as they were almost across the board testing out the hot-hand theory early on.

Jordan Clarkson stepback… the Jazz are up to 15 threes made! #NBAPlayoffs @LAClippers 46@utahjazz 56 Midway through Q2 on TNT pic.twitter.com/FbsrN80cIY — NBA (@NBA) June 17, 2021

On the other side, though, it was Paul George who was steady in taking on the leading role for the Clippers, scoring 22 in the first half to keep L.A. in the game, stepping up in a major way with Leonard out, with Marcus Morris hitting some big threes to keep pace with Utah.

PG from way out there. 👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/TIWgxQFYXA — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) June 17, 2021

PG on the attack. 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/vFMo7Svx8B — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) June 17, 2021

The Jazz would cut the lead to as few as three in the fourth quarter, but that was when it became the Reggie Jackson show for L.A., first hitting a ridiculous 9-1-1 jumper as the shot clock was winding down followed by a big three to push the lead back to seven.

Reggie Jackson knocking down a TOUGH bucket 😤 pic.twitter.com/lrVqVpAjsq — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 17, 2021

Nic Batum would then hit a three to push the lead back to double digits at 100-90, but there was still plenty of time for the Jazz to mount a possible comeback. The Jazz scored seven quick points to answer back and cut the lead back down to 100-97, starting with great defensive efforts and finally getting themselves going downhill to the basket, first with a nice find from Joe Ingles to Rudy Gobert and then a ridiculous and-1 bucket from Mitchell.

Joe Ingles steal, push and drop off to Gobert for the emphatic slam!@utahjazz within 6 midway through the 4th on TNT. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/C700cnbXXh — NBA (@NBA) June 17, 2021

But as was the case early in the quarter, Reggie Jackson, aka Mr. June, went on a personal 5-0 run — including a filthy take on Rudy Gobert in isolation — to immediately push the lead back to eight, as he continues to play some of the best basketball of his career at the best possible time for the Clippers.

Reggie Jackson had Gobert on an island 😨 pic.twitter.com/yoE8U4s9L8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 17, 2021

The Jazz kept hanging around, as Bojan Bogdanovic, who had gone cold in the second half, cashed in on a big three to make it a four-point game, but that was when Terance Mann put the DPOY on a poster with an and-1 dunk to push the lead back to seven.

In one game, Paul George seemingly was determined to rewrite the narrative about himself in the playoffs, playing a magnificent game from start to finish, getting a clutch and-1 as he caught Royce O’Neale (who had a rough night overall) with his hand in the cookie jar.

PG rises up through the contact and gets it to fall! He's got 35 PTS! #NBAPlayoffs @LAClippers 113@utahjazz 106 59.0 remaining on TNT pic.twitter.com/jx8gqB9Xhj — NBA (@NBA) June 17, 2021

The Jazz would get it back to a five-point game but never closer, with O’Neale and Mitchell both missing threes late — Mitchell was just 6-of-19 from the field and 4-of-14 from three on the night as he had his first bad shooting game of the series at a bad time with 21 points, five assists, and five rebounds. Bogdanovic led the way with 32, but he just wasn’t able to keep up his first half effort, and with Mitchell and Clarkson cold, the lack of a steadying presence offensively with Mike Conley out was noticeable for Utah. As a team, Utah was just 3-of-24 from three-point range in the second half, going ice cold after their ridiculous start and they couldn’t create enough downhill to get back in front once L.A. took the lead.