Kawhi Leonard is in the midst of one of the most dominant individual postseasons in recent memory. He’s led the Raptors to their first-ever NBA Finals appearance in the franchise’s 24-year history, and he’s been arguably the best player in either conference through the first three rounds of the playoffs.

He was already probably the second-most coveted of the free agents set to hit the market this summer — that distinction belongs to Kevin Durant — and his superb performances against the Bucks and Sixers have solidified his return to the top tier of the NBA’s elite.

It recently emerged that LeBron James has already reached out to try and woo him to Los Angeles this offseason, but don’t sleep on the Lakers’ locker-room rivals, who have been methodically gearing up to pitch Kawhi on coming to the Clippers instead. They’re so serious, in fact, that they apparently considered buying the rights to the “Klaw” logo that Nike still has the rights to.