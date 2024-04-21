For the third time in five years, the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks meet in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, and despite the absence of Kawhi Leonard, it was L.A. that got the upper hand in the opener of the 2024 edition with a 109-97 win (that wasn’t as close as the final score indicated).

The Clippers roared out of the gates on Sunday afternoon, taking a 56-30 halftime lead as James Harden and Russell Westbrook led the way with 30-combined points to match the Mavs entire team total.

Harden to Russ.

Harden stepback. The Beard is making plays and the Clippers are cooking early! 📺 DAL/LAC Game 1 on ABC pic.twitter.com/AnLXGaurpo — NBA (@NBA) April 21, 2024

JAMES HARDEN IS COOKING. HE'S GOT 20 IN THE FIRST HALF.#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on ABC pic.twitter.com/RD4V5HvWHW — NBA (@NBA) April 21, 2024

HARDEN UP TO RUSS. 30-9 CLIPPERS RUN IN GAME 1. 📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/IjndZ0chfI — NBA (@NBA) April 21, 2024

Dallas, meanwhile, couldn’t get anything going offensively, scoring just eight points in the second quarter as they laid an absolute egg in the early going. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving both struggled to establish a rhythm and the rest of the Mavs were unable to lighten the load from the two stars at all.

The Mavs were able to chip away at the deficit, which grew to 29 at one point in the third, and looked like they might go on a run a couple of times to make it a game. Doncic and Irving had it going in the third, at one point scoring 21 straight for Dallas, as they finally cracked the code of the L.A. defense. After getting it down to 19 late in the third, Luka Doncic had a three in the air, but it missed and the Clippers continued their three-point barrage to push the lead back out to 23 going into the fourth quarter.

In that final quarter, the Mavs continued their improved play, getting the lead down to 15 with just over eight minutes to play on a Doncic three.

From down 29… Luka cuts the deficit to 15! Still plenty of time left in Game 1 on ABC 🍿 pic.twitter.com/s6AmWx7AB7 — NBA (@NBA) April 21, 2024

However, they could never heat up enough from downtown to really threaten the Clippers, who stalled out offensively themselves just trying to run out the clock but did enough to get a 109-97 win. Dallas shot just 10-of-33 from deep, and the only Mavs outside of Kyrie and Luka to knock down a triple were P.J. Washington (2-of-7) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (1-of-3). The Mavs stars combined for 64 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists, but the only other Mav to reach double figures was Washington with 11.