The Los Angeles Clippers are the hottest team in the NBA right now. After pulling off an enormous coup to land both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George this summer, they’ve catapulted themselves to the top tier of championship contenders going into next season.

But the next stage of their evolution will be continuing to establish their independence and autonomy as an NBA team. As it stands, they have a lease with the Staples Center through 2024, but now it appears the organization is moving forward on its plan to build a new state-of-the-art arena in the Inglewood area that will be their home of the future.

On Friday, the team unveiled new details about the building’s unique design, which will not only make it one of the most energy-efficient structures around the league, but also a multi-use facility that could set a new standard for how teams think about arena design moving forward.