The Clippers Fired Off An Ill-Timed Tweet About Lou Williams Following Jimmy Butler’s Injury

02.23.18 2 weeks ago

Getty Image

Jimmy Butler‘s beef with Lou Williams ramped up on Friday night after the Timberwolves star challenged Williams to a high-stakes one-on-one game, with the winner taking home a $100,000 pot.

It all started during the All-Star Game last Sunday when Butler opted to rest instead of logging any playing time, saying simply that he was fatigued and that he didn’t have his legs under him. That was at least somewhat understandable given that he leads the entire NBA in minutes per game.

But that wasn’t good enough for Williams, who felt Butler was being disrespectful to the borderline snubs like himself who would’ve jumped at the opportunity to participate in the league’s annual midseason festivities in Los Angeles and let his displeasure be known via Twitter during the game.

On Friday night, the Clippers’ Twitter account may have taken that beef to an entirely unnecessary, not to mention tasteless, level when they posted the following tweet after Butler went down with a knee injury during the Wolves game against the Rockets. The tweet has since been deleted.

