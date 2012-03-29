Clyde Frazier Is Styling & Dining At His New Restaurant

Get ready New York City, Walt “Clyde” Frazier‘s restaurant, Clyde Frazier’s Wine and Dine, has opened. Located close to Madison Square Garden, the restaurant, like Clyde himself, looks to be “fashion forward.” See for yourself.

According to KnicksNow.com:

The former Knicks Point Guard and MSG Networks’ Broadcaster opened Clyde Frazier’s Wine and Dine to combine his passion for connecting with Knicks fans with his joy of wining and dining saying, “It’s a way to extend my love affair with Knicks fans.” The restaurant offers American cuisine with Asian influences and is described as “celebrating the unique style of Walt Clyde Frazier.” And his style is indeed represented throughout. A few menu items are named after some of Clyde’s famous phrases, booths are lined with fur and the ceilings are fashioned after Clyde’s suits. The 10,000 square feet encompass a whole New York City block and also includes flat screen TVs with headphones, a basketball court where diners can practice foul shots, and walls lined with iconic photographs by the famous Knicks photographer, George Kalinsky.

A basketball court in a restaurant and your own “personal” headphones while you sit at a restaurant’s counter, so you can listen to the game – Clyde was definitely thinking outside the box when designing the place. Of course these are all probably normal ideas in Clyde’s mind.

I am really excited to go to Clyde’s get a good sweat going from shooting free throws, and then sit at the counter to eat a Clyde burger and drink a Discombobulated and Rejuvenated.

Not sure what the dress code is at Clyde Frazier’s Wine and Dine but if you wear a pair of Puma Clyde’s you are guaranteed a table.

Clyde’s Wine and Dine is located at 485 10th Ave New York, NY 10018.

Would you eat at Clyde’s Wine and Dine?

