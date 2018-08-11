Getty Image

Zion Williamson is a very large human being. The beefiest dunker in college basketball is suiting up for Duke this fall as a freshman, and he’s getting plenty of people excited as he takes part in team activities for the Blue Devils.

One potential issue, though, is his size. The frenetic dunker who routinely yammed on children in high school is listed at 6’7. But his weight — 285 pounds according to Duke — is heavier than he was listed in high school.

Mike Krzyzewski knows plenty about Williamson’s abilities on the court. He’s even referenced his YouTube highlight reel when talking to reporters, and according to ZagsBlog.com he’s not worried at all about his frame.

“He’s graceful,” Coach K said. “His lateral movement and speed and anticipation is off the charts. He can drive, he can post up, he understands the really game well. I know that everyone has watched him on YouTube with all the dunking and obviously that’s impressive but he’s a heck of a basketball player.”