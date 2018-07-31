Getty Image

As a high school prospect, Zion Williamson was a tantalizing mix of power and athleticism, putting together one of the best dunk highlight reels in preps history while being a massive, physically dominant big man.

Williamson isn’t tall, he measured in at USA Basketball camp last year at 6’5 without shoes, and he’s always been beefy, weighing in at 272 pounds at that same camp. That combination of massive size, but lack of height, has led to plenty of questions about what position Williamson should play at the college and pro level.

That question will have to be answered by Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski as he integrates Williamson and the rest of his star-studded recruiting class into the Blue Devils roster that lost a pair of top 10 picks this summer. On Tuesday, Duke released their official measurements for the 2018-19 roster and Williamson has apparently grown some in more ways than one since last year’s USA Basketball camp, as he is listed at a stunning 6’7, 285 pounds.

Teams tend to be generous with height (and weight), but Jonathan Wasserman put that into perspective by pointing out that, if true, that 285 pound number would make Williamson the second heaviest player in the NBA (not college) for this upcoming season. The only player heavier being 7’3 center Boban Marjanovic.