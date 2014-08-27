Coach Rocky Of I Love Basketball TV Teaches You To Beat Multiple Defenders

After you’ve knocked down jumper after jumper, defenders will play you air-tight. After you take advantage by beating them off the dribble, help defense will meet you in the paint. Coach Rocky of I Love Basketball has already taught you to master your jumper and hone your handle, and now he’s back to make your game even better.

One of the biggest adjustments players have to make as they climb the basketball ranks is reacting to the second level of defense. Grade school to high school, high school to college, and college to professional all offer disparate calibers of help defenders – in terms of size and athleticism as well as court sense.

But fear not, young ballers. I Love Basketball is here to easy those transitions.

All you need is a ball, a basket, and multiple chairs. And as long as you grind like Coach Rocky and his players, he’ll have you finishing over, around, and under help defenders in no time.

