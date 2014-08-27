Coach Rocky Of I Love Basketball TV Teaches You To Beat Multiple Defenders

After you’ve knocked down jumper after jumper, defenders will play you air-tight. After you take advantage by beating them off the dribble, help defense will meet you in the paint. Coach Rocky of I Love Basketball has already taught you to master your jumper and hone your handle, and now he’s back to make your game even better.
One of the biggest adjustments players have to make as they climb the basketball ranks is reacting to the second level of defense. Grade school to high school, high school to college, and college to professional all offer disparate calibers of help defenders – in terms of size and athleticism as well as court sense.
But fear not, young ballers. I Love Basketball is here to easy those transitions.
All you need is a ball, a basket, and multiple chairs. And as long as you grind like Coach Rocky and his players, he’ll have you finishing over, around, and under help defenders in no time.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Dope! I’d love to do more skills training. I’ve been able to work with kids and college level Women, but I haven’t found a lane for High school/College men to get to the highest level…
It is so fun to watch a persons game and be able to help them adjust for success and then see it work for them. That is one thing I love about working with girls…They tend to limit themselves athletically, so showing them how to be explosive puts them on a whole different level.
A girl with a quick crossover or step back J in High School and College is still developmentally far ahead of the curve. For guys it is almost commonplace in their development.
Keep posting these Dime…very cool