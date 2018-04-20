Jeopardy! on Twitter

Jeopardy! is most certainly sports, but the truth is that not all Jeopardy! contestants are sports fans. This has been proven over and over again with some flubbed sports answers about topics anywhere from football to NBA legends.

It’s easy to poke fun at dorks for not knowing general pop culture knowledge. All of us have some strange cultural blind spots, some more lucrative than others. It’s probably why most of us don’t get to go on Jeopardy! in the first place.

But not knowing a sports question on Jeopardy! is much different than willingly exposing your lack of handle on syndicated television, as the College Jeopardy! finalists did during Thursday’s airing of part of their two-day final.