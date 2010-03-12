Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.12

Beast of the Night: Brandon Roy torched the Warriors with 41 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 1 block. He shot 64 percent (14-22) from the field, 77 percent (13-17) from the line and had 4 turnovers. The good news is that Roy plays the boys from Oakland once more in the Blazers’ last game of the season. The bad news is that Roy’s squad has the worst fantasy playoff schedule in the NBA.

Noteworthy Lines:

Jamal Crawford â€“ 8-16 FG (50%), 9-11 FT (82%), 4 3ptm, 29 Pts, 3 Ast, 1 TO; This wasn’t the most dynamic line ever, but Crawford is pouring on the threes in March, averaging 3.3 per game.

Andray Blatche â€“ 12-19 FG (63%), 6-6 FT (100%), 30 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Stl, 7 TO; He’s making a late run for waiver-wire pickup of the year. It’ll be interesting to see where he goes in next year’s drafts.

Corey Maggette â€“ 8-15 FG (53%), 8-9 FT (89%), 25 Pts, 5 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; A nice all-around game from Maggette, who played the most minutes (37) and had his best game since early February.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

JaVale McGee â€“ 20 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 TO; After a nice string of blocks, he’s now in a two-game drought. He’s a bit inconsistent, but deserves a look in some leagues.

Nick Young â€“ 17 Pts, 1 3ptm, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk; He’s not good for much else but threes and points but if you need help in those categories, give him a look.

James Johnson â€“ 13 Pts, 1 3ptm, 3 Reb, 4 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Luol Deng will return sooner than later, so Johnson only has short-term appeal.

Jannero Pargo â€“ 11 Pts, 1 3ptm, 2 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; If Derrick Rose‘s injury is serious, Pargo or Flip Murray should see a boost in value.

J.J. Redick â€“ 11 Pts, 1 3ptm, 6 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He played heavy minutes thanks to a blowout.

Matt Barnes â€“ 14 Pts, 2 3ptm, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He’s been productive lately and with Mickael Pietrus out for a spell, his value should see a bump up.

Rudy Fernandez â€“ 12 Pts, 4 3ptm, 1 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl; He’s erratic but is usually good for threes.

Jerryd Bayless â€“ 12 Pts, 1 3ptm, 1 Ast, 2 TO; He manages to push through the glut in the Blazers backcourt to put up a nice game every now and then, but remains appealing only in deep leagues.

Anthony Tolliver â€“ 14 Pts, 2 3ptm, 11 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; With both of the Warriors’ centers out, Tolliver could have a nice finish to a surprisingly productive season.

C.J. Watson â€“ 12 Pts, 5 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; He seems to be sticking in Nellie’s favor and should be owned in most leagues.

Injuries:

Ty Lawson (shoulder): questionable tonight

Pietrus (neck): day-to-day

Leandro Barbosa (wrist): won’t return tonight, but soon

Rose (wrist): MRI today, check the results

James Harden (hamstring): questionable tonight

For Tonight:

After seven full days of rest, LeBron James should have a decent line in Philly.

Zach Randolph could have another nice night against his former Knicks crew. He obliterated them with 31 points and 25 rebounds back on Feb. 27.

For Next Week:

4 games: ATL, BOS, CHA, CHI, CLE, DEN, DET, GS, HOU, IND, LAL, NO, NY, PHI, SA, UTA, WAS

3 games: LAC, MEM, MIA, MIL, MIN, NJ, OKC, PHO, SAC, TOR

2 games: DAL, ORL, POR

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

