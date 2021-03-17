With 5:56 left in the fourth quarter of Tuesday night’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the New Orleans Pelicans, Eric Bledsoe hit a shot that put the Pels up, 117-100. It seemed like they were right on track to waltz to a win over a playoff foe in the Western Conference, and then, Damian Lillard happened.
A torrid 25-7 run to end the game, spurred on by Lillard scoring or assisting on 18 of those points, led the Blazers to a 125-124 win. The 50 points Lillard scored were a season-high, and it came on 13-for-20 shooting and an insane 18-for-18 clip from the free throw line. For good measure, Lillard pitched in team-best marks in assists (10) and rebounds (six).
Single-digit ballgame! #RipCity
Bang Bang!#RipCity
Dame caught 'em guessing. #RipCity
There was very much a meltdown by New Orleans. With 7.2 seconds left and the team up by three, Brandon Ingram got sent to the charity strip for a pair of shots but ended up missing them both. After fouling Lillard on the ensuing possession, the Pelicans got the ball and immediately gave it back on a Nickeil Alexander-Walker turnover.
And then, a ridiculous end of game sequence occurred. Lillard drew a foul while shooting a jumper and, as previously noted, he hit them both. New Orleans was out of timeouts, but ran as reliable of a play as they could: Have Lonzo Ball throw a wild pass to Zion Williamson, who tries to muscle his way through someone and score. It almost worked thanks to Ball dropping a dime, but Robert Covington provided enough resistance to keep the shot from going in.
The ending of Pelicans-Blazers was WILD 🤯
NBA players were enamored with how things played out, unsurprisingly.
The threat/fear of Lillard time caused the foul. Crazy!
That pass by zo tho 🎯
50! Dame unreal!
Dame is ridiculous
50 on 20 shots is absurd! 🤯
🤯
Man great game 😅💰
Dame cold.
In a pair of fun extra notes, Lillard moved into a tie with LeBron James for the seventh-most career 50-point games, while the Blazers joined elite company for their consistency at the free throw line.
Congrats to @Dame_Lillard of the @trailblazers for moving into tied for 7th in all-time 50-point games!
The Blazers went 31-31 from the free-throw line tonight.
That's the sixth most FT without missing by a team since 1954.
The two teams will play one another on Wednesday in the second night of a back-to-back.