A Look At The First Five Colorways Of The Adidas Dame 6

While the Blazers have struggled out of the gates due to various injuries and overall roster changes that have yet to get settled in, Damian Lillard is once again having a tremendous start to the season.

The All-NBA guard is averaging 32.5 points (aided by a 60-point outburst against Brooklyn), 6.6 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game, with a robust 49.8/39.3/91.2 shooting split, tantalizingly close to the vaunted 50/40/90 club. Lillard seems destined for a third straight All-Star nod, which would be his fifth overall, as he tries to keep the Blazers afloat until Jusuf Nurkic, Zach Collins, and others are able to return to the lineup.

Off the court, Lillard is set to release his sixth signature sneaker with adidas, the Dame 6, and while we’ve already seen the “Ruthless” colorway, which will be the first to drop on adidas.com and retailers on November 29, adidas also introduced four other colorways, called “Hecklers,” that will hit stores on January 18.

The four “Hecklers” colorways all feature the zipper mouth emojis, along with the phrase “Get Dealt With,” among others. They will be available in blue, orange, yellow, and black, all with white accents, and have the aforementioned January 18 release.

As for the sneaker tech in the Dame 6, the silhouette is fairly similar to past models, but they introduce LIGHTSTRIKE cushioning to the line for the first time, running throughout the entire midsole. They also have a new traction pattern (which looks somewhat like the traction pattern on the early Dame sneakers) and a new lacing system (that you can see through the mesh upper panel on the sides) to help lock the forefoot down and provide more stability — as is also the idea behind the extra panel on the inside toe for cutting.

The Dame 6 will retail for $110, with the “Ruthless” colorway getting a wide release on Nov. 29 and the “Hecklers” dropping on Jan. 18.