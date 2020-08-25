Getty Image
DimeMag

Damian Lillard (Knee) And Anthony Davis (Back) Left Game 4 With Injuries

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

Game 4 of the Blazers-Lakers series was a blowout from the jump, as L.A. ran out to a 10-0 lead and eventually a fitting 24-8 lead on the night they honored Kobe with the Black Mamba uniforms, never looking back as they carried a 25-point lead into the fourth.

In the third quarter, both teams saw stars exit the game due to injury, with Anthony Davis leaving and being announced as out for the remainder of the game with back spasms and Damian Lillard later in the quarter suffering a right knee injury that, likewise, ended his night early.

The hope for both is that neither injury is too severe to impact them longterm, as back spasms can be a nagging issue and the knee injury for Lillard came on a non-contact incident in which he planted hard on his right leg and his knee seemed to buckle slightly.

Lillard will have further testing on that knee to determine the severity and the Blazers will give a more specific update when that happens, as Chris Haynes of Yahoo reports he is currently going to have an MRI done.

Neither team can afford missed time from either player, as Portland’s only hope to get back into this series would be for Lillard to explode as he did in the seeding round on offense, and the Lakers title hopes are obviously contingent on having Davis at full strength alongside LeBron James.

