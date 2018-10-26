Damian Lillard Set A Blazers Scoring Record After Inspiration From A Courtside Heckler

10.26.18

Getty Image

At halftime on Thursday evening, the Portland Trail Blazers were in a strong position, leading the Orlando Magic on the road by a 10-point margin. However, star guard Damian Lillard struggled to some degree in the first half, converting only two of his eight field goal attempts on the way to seven points.

Then, Lillard got it going in a big way in the third quarter and never let up over the 19 minutes and 18 seconds that he spent on the floor in the second half.

When the dust settled, Lillard’s performance was the stuff of legend, as the All-NBA guard erupted for 34 points on 11 of 15 shooting (with 5-of-8 from three) to go along with four rebounds and three assists in the half. That scoring binge was enough to put Lillard in the record books, as he broke Portland’s franchise record for scoring in a half.

