Damian Lillard Left Game 2 After Dislocating His Left Index Finger

Game 2 of the Blazers-Lakers first round series went about as poorly as it could have for Portland. After three quarters they found themselves being blown out by 30, having scored just 58 points in the first three periods, and making matters far worse was seeing Damian Lillard leave the game late in the third with an left finger injury.

Lillard walked to the bench shaking and pulling on his left index finger after a defensive possession in which he reached in on an Anthony Davis drive, and was then being looked at by a number of members of the Blazers medical staff before leaving the court area for treatment, throwing a towel in frustration.

Damian Lillard appears to injure left index finger, heads back to locker room. pic.twitter.com/xZJvSx9QmO — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) August 21, 2020

Given Lillard’s incredible significance to this Blazers team, having at times single-handedly willed them into victories in the Bubble just to make the playoffs, it’s very concerning for Portland to see him walk off the floor like that. He would return to stand off to the side and then the bench, looking obviously frustrated. The team announced shortly after that Lillard suffered a dislocated finger but not any sort of fracture, and that his day would be done.

Damian Lillard (left index finger dislocation) will not return. X-rays are negative. — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) August 21, 2020

The hope now is that Lillard will be able to be close to full strength for Game 3, where the Blazers will need him to be great, but he’s certainly going to be dealing with some pain going forward. Managing that is the name of the game for the next two days, and surely further updates will come.