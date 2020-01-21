Damian Lillard Went Off For 61 Points In An Overtime Thriller Against The Warriors

The Blazers and Warriors met on Monday night in the NBA’s MLK Day nightcap on TNT, and while it was far from the marquee matchup heading into the day, the two teams delivered a spectacularly entertaining game. Damian Lillard starred for the Blazers, setting a franchise record with 61 points — also an NBA record for points on MLK Day — but it still required overtime for Portland to overcome a feisty Warriors team.

At the end of regulation, it was Lillard that kept the Blazers alive as he put Portland briefly ahead on an and-1 layup and then, after the Warriors took a three-point lead, it was Lillard that put a filthy move on Alec Burks for a stepback three to tie it at 113-113.

Dame attacks, plus the foul for 51 PTS! 51.0 to play on @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/81LAzi8ezT — NBA (@NBA) January 21, 2020

D’Angelo Russell, who had 27 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds on the night, was unable to connect on a deep three on the Warriors final possession for the win, sending the game to overtime. Golden State came out hot to start the overtime period, but the Blazers reeled them back in, capped off by Lillard hitting a deep three to take their first lead of the period at 123-121.

🚨 Damian Lillard drills his career-high 11th triple to get to 57 PTS! 🚨@warriors 121@trailblazers 123 34.6 to play on @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/LRtydG39EM — NBA (@NBA) January 21, 2020

Alec Burks, who finished with 33 points on the night, had the answer with a difficult, contested three-pointer from the corner to retake the lead.

ALEC

BURKS pic.twitter.com/VAIasBcaaY — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 21, 2020

Lillard was able to snake into the lane and pick up a foul and two free throws on the ensuing possession, and he’d later seal the game with two free throws in the closing seconds to finish with 61 points on 17-of-37 shooting and a perfect 16-of-16 from the free throw line, adding 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Dame hits the two game-sealing free throws to give him a career-high 61 POINTS! This is Lillard's 2nd 60-point game of the season! #RipCity pic.twitter.com/fV5oAVMIou — NBA (@NBA) January 21, 2020

It’s Dame’s second 60-point outing of the season, and it was nearly the Blazers second loss in such performances. Luckily for them, this time they didn’t squander such an individual effort and got a much needed win as they look to claw their way back into the race for eighth in the Western Conference.