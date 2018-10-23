Twitter

The Portland Trail Blazers celebrated Halloween a bit early on Monday, and the result was some amazing pregame outfits before the Trail Blazers took on the Washington Wizards. Not only did Chappelle’s Show get a shout out, but Damian Lillard finally got to carry a championship around in Portland.

Teams try to have fun with Halloween, but the Trail Blazers upped the ante this year. Rather than wear costumes to a party where you can make some extremely petty cupcakes, Portland decided to wearing these outfits to the arena before a real game.

The highlight, of course, was Damian Lillard doing his best “Stone Cold” Steve Austin impression, complete with a mask, Austin 3:16 shirt and a Smoking Skull championship belt. The Blazers were so excited that they gave him his own Stone Cold entrance video.