Damian Lillard Dressed As ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin As The Blazers Celebrated Halloween Early

10.22.18 2 hours ago

Twitter

The Portland Trail Blazers celebrated Halloween a bit early on Monday, and the result was some amazing pregame outfits before the Trail Blazers took on the Washington Wizards. Not only did Chappelle’s Show get a shout out, but Damian Lillard finally got to carry a championship around in Portland.

Teams try to have fun with Halloween, but the Trail Blazers upped the ante this year. Rather than wear costumes to a party where you can make some extremely petty cupcakes, Portland decided to wearing these outfits to the arena before a real game.

The highlight, of course, was Damian Lillard doing his best “Stone Cold” Steve Austin impression, complete with a mask, Austin 3:16 shirt and a Smoking Skull championship belt. The Blazers were so excited that they gave him his own Stone Cold entrance video.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Portland Trail Blazers#Stone Cold Steve Austin#Chappelle's Show#Halloween
TAGSCHAPPELLE'S SHOWHalloweenPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERSSTONE COLD STEVE AUSTINtyrone biggums

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.22.18 12 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.22.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

10.19.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.16.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.15.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.15.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP