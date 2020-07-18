NBA players have to come up with ways to kill time while they’re in the league’s Disney bubble. While the league has put forth a number of things for players to do in the bubble, there’s only so much ping pong a person can play in a day and so many times you can go fishing before things start to get a bit repetitive.

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has decided to use this time to explore his off-court passion, music. Lillard is, of course, revered in the worlds of basketball and music for his proficiency as a rapper, as he’s released three albums and a number of singles under the moniker Dame D.O.L.L.A. The Associated Press (via ESPN) brings word that Lillard will set up a recording studio in his suite, although it’s hardly a gigantic, professional-grade operation.

Lillard’s room is equipped with a microphone perched on a stand, headphones, laptop with recording software and audio interface to control everything. He said the thick carpet in his room should help the sound quality. He said the setup is “simple,” but it’s good enough for him to create music in a room where he can isolate himself.

As Lillard said, his room — which, thanks to C.J. McCollum, we know is a presidential suite — is set up in such a way that he does not believe anyone will hear him as he records. It’s unclear exactly what Lillard is going to work on, but his third album, Big D.O.L.L.A., came out last August, and he released a track titled “Home Team” on July 16.